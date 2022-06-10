New Athletes Unlimited Softball league coming to San Diego

This is a new model of pro sports where athletes are decision-makers and individual players are champions of team sports.

SAN DIEGO — There is a new professional league coming to San Diego and its called, "Athletes Unlimited."

Athletes Unlimited literally changes the game with faster play and new team rosters every week, delivering next-level competition and engagement in which every moment counts.

The first season of women's softball took place in 2020, with the inaugural seasons of women's indoor volleyball and women’s lacrosse being completed in 2021, along with season two of softball.

Chula Vista native and Olympic catcher Sashel Palacio highlighted the benefits of this league and what it could mean for the sport moving forward saying,

“This is the first time that I have felt like a professional, we get compensated, and we have a partnership with ESPN to air our games," said Sashel Palacio. "I think this is going to be huge for growing the sport, just like when I was little and fell in love with the game from watching, the next generation will be able to see us and feel inspired much like we were,”

The games will begin June 13 through June 25 at San Diego State University tickets are available now at auprosports.com/tickets.