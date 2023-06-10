AT&T is partnering with Gallaudet University to develop a helmet for deaf and hard-of-hearing football players.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — New developments are being made for deaf and hard-of-hearing football players. AT&T is partnering with Gallaudet University in Washington D.C. to make technological advancements on helmets designed for players with hearing impairments. Gallaudet is the global leader in bilingual education for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. Now, they’re working with the telecommunications company to create a helmet using 5G connectivity to enhance communication for athletes who rely on sign language.

"The helmet will allow coaches on the sideline to select a play from a tablet that will send the play to a lens inside the helmet. The quarterback wearing the helmet will receive the play in augmented reality on the digital display located within the visor,” says AT&T.

This new helmet will be worn for the first time in a game tomorrow between Gallaudet and Hilbert College. This innovation is moving to make football more inclusive by enhancing communication on the field for players who rely on sign language.

“The new AT&T 5G-connected helmet will have a major impact on the game of football, especially for our deaf and hard of hearing players who lacked direct access to communications with their coaches during their high school years,” says Shelby Bean, special teams coordinator for Gallaudet University.