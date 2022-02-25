NFL hopefuls prepare for combine at Exos in Carlsbad with Coach Roy Holmes

The draft hopefuls know that when they train with Holmes, he’s going to put them in the best position to excel come combine time.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Coach Roy Holmes of Exos Sports Performance in Carlsbad is one of the most renowned NFL combine trainers across the country which is why athletes from all over the country who are chasing their NFL dream choose to train with him.

The draft hopefuls know that when they train with Holmes, he’s going to put them in the best position to excel come combine time.

“I just know that he is going to put me in the best position to succeed.” said draft hopeful, Samouri Touré.

Henry Organ also agrees this is the right place for his guy to prepare for the combine. “Coach Holmes is known for getting guys fast, period."

Coach Holmes started as a college football player but made the transition to physical therapy once he was done playing. From there he became a high school coach and he eventually found his stamp in helping athletes at Exos.

There, he found his niche, training college football players for the combine. The NFL combine is one of the most important opportunities for these athletes in their life. Holmes knows if they choose to train with him, they trust him.

“It's tough for these guys, everyone wants to see the now results," Holmes said. "It makes it much harder for these guys too because they get a little slower at first while we reconstruct their form, but I just have to tell them it will come.”

In addition to Coach Holmes, Exos has everything these athletes would need in order to thrive within their training, which is another reason why an NFL hopeful like Touré chose to fly across the country and train in Carlsbad.

“I just wanted to find a place where everything I needed was here. We have a hot tub, cold tub, pool, weight room, and the amazing field,“ Touré said.

What makes this location so unique is that it is tucked away in Carlsbad, away from distractions, and Holmes likes it that way, because he knows it will only help his athletes in the end.