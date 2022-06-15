Chargers 'excited' for new-look team to start NFL season

Marcus and Jake caught up with several Chargers players and discussed their expectations for the season and what it means to have a good roster on paper.

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The 2022 NFL season is right around the corner, and the Los Angeles Chargers are one team that has high expectations. The club was one of the busiest in free agency and added many star players on the defensive side of the ball. The team also had some solid draft picks that they hope can bolster the offense.

Many experts say the Chargers could be a team that makes a big splash this upcoming season. This comes on the heels of a disappointing 2021 season that saw them finish in third place in the AFC West with a record of 9-8.

The Los Angeles Chargers entered week 17 in 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders with a win and into the playoffs scenario. Although the team fought valiantly, they ended up losing to the Raiders in overtime.

General Manager Tom Telesco along with Head Coach Brandon Staley saw the weak spots on both sides of the ball and addressed them in the offseason. The team acquired some major talent on defense including J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Kyle Van Noy.

The team also drafted players that are expected to make immediate contributions including Zion Johnson, J.T. Woods and Isaiah Spiller.

Marcus Greaves and Jake Garegnani caught up with wide receiver Keenan Allen, edge rusher Khalil Mack, safety Derwin James and running back Austin Ekeler to discuss their expectations for the season, and why this team could be much different than it has been in years past.

