Chargers fire head coach Anthony Lynn after 4 seasons

Los Angeles won its final four games to finish 7-9, but it wasn’t enough to save Lynn's job.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have fired coach Anthony Lynn less than two seasons after he led the franchise to the AFC divisional round.

Lynn is the fifth NFL coach fired this season, joining Houston’s Bill O’Brien, Atlanta’s Dan Quinn, Detroit’s Matt Patricia and Adam Gase of the New York Jets.

Owner and chairman of the board, Dean Spanos, posted the following statement on Twitter:

Statement from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/aR8z0OqnEG — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 4, 2021