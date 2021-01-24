Bucs become first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium

It took 54 Super Bowls, but it’s finally happening. The Bucs will battle the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot.

TAMPA, Fla — Your Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading home for Super Bowl LV!

It’s a historic first for the NFL as no other team in the previous 54 Super Bowls has played at their home stadium. And the last time the Bucs appeared in the big game at all was 2003’s Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, California.

Now, with the NFC Championship title under their belt after taking down Green Bay 31-26, the Bucs are ready to steer the ship back to Tampa Bay.

But while the Buccaneers are first to get the home-field advantage on football’s biggest stage, that isn’t to say others have not come close.

Most recently, the Minnesota Vikings fell short of playing in Super Bowl LII after the Philadelphia Eagles knocked them out of their postseason quest. The Eagles later went on to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy as they took down the New England Patriots 41-33.

Then there is the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams who both played in Super Bowl games in their home state but not at their home stadiums.

Other historic moments led the Bucs to Super Bowl LV, including ending a 13-year postseason dry spell, marking multiple game and player records and becoming one of only four teams to win three straight games on the road to advance to the big game.

The Buccaneers are now on the hunt for their second Super Bowl title since the team’s inception in 1976 under coach John McKay.

Their opponent will be reigning Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs.

This will be quarterback Tom Brady's 10th Super Bowl, but his first with the Buccaneers.

Can the Bucs hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy once again? You’ll find out at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 as CBS broadcasts the game, which you can watch locally on 10 Tampa Bay.