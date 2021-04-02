How to celebrate the Super Bowl safely | CDC releases guidelines

Dr. Ghaly also warned the Super Bowl could be a super spreader. Following Thanksgiving gatherings, California saw a huge spike in cases, pushing ICU’s to the brink.

SAN DIEGO — We're just days away from this year's Super Bowl, which usually entails large gatherings. But, with the ongoing pandemic, doctors and local leaders are urging people to stay home. They fear if we're not careful, we could see another spike.

"As much as you can, let's make sure the Super Bowl doesn't become the beginning of another surge here in California," California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

Dr. Ghaly also warned the Super Bowl could be a super spreader. Following Thanksgiving gatherings, California saw a huge spike in cases, pushing ICU’s to the brink.

Dr. Anthony Fauci reiterated that concern, saying:

"As much fun as it is to get together at a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that. Watch the game and enjoy it, but do it with your family or with people in your household."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the following Super Bowl guidelines:

Stay home with people you live with

Consider a virtual super bowl party

Start a text chain with other fans to chat about the game while watching

If you are going to gather in person:

Limit the number of people who attend

Watch the game outside on a projector screen

Stay six feet apart

Wear your mask when you're not eating or drinking

Instead of cheering, clap your hands, stomp your feet, or use noise makers

If you're serving food, consider individual packages or bowls.

As always, wash your hands and use sanitizer.

San Diego County is now on a downward trend. Tuesday marked the first time we saw fewer than 1,000 COVID cases since November.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher had this message about the Super Bowl:

"We're going in the right direction. Let's not take a step back. Just this year and this game, watch it at home, watch it with the people you live with....by next year we'll be back in a position where we're able to do more."