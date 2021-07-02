How San Diegans are watching the Super Bowl amid restrictions

SAN DIEGO — Finding a fun way to zero in on the Super Bowl takes some strategy this year. With restaurants only open for outdoor dining, getting a table at your favorite spot may not be easy. Jahmere Mitchell ate at Barley Mash in the Gaslamp Quarter.



“Get some fresh air and get some quality food it's amazing," Mitchell said.



For Mitchell’s birthday on Super Bowl weekend, he is rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win it all.



"The Kansas City Chiefs had it last year and this year it's Tom Brady's,” he said.



Barley Mash will be open for the big game, but not at capacity and the big TV screens will stay indoors.



"Be smart about it, if you don't feel good and you have symptoms, stay at home like anything else, and if you are in a high-risk category, I probably wouldn't go out with a lot of people,” said Andy Smith, customer at Barley Mash.



Andy Smith says he'll celebrate with takeout wings from Dirty Birds and drinks.



"Be you like me and my friend, and go to a friend’s house and just party, and if you don't feel comfortable with that, I would be at home by myself, but if you feel comfortable going out, then go out and make your own adult decisions,” Smith said.



State and county health officials strongly discouraged Super Bowl parties calling them potentially “super-spreader” events for COVID-19.



“We're going in the right direction, let's not take a step back. Just this year, in this game, watch it at home. Watch it with the people you live with, I just know that next year, we will be back where we are able to do more,” said San Diego County Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher.



Some downtown San Diego tourists will keep it simple on Sunday.



"I'm going to do nothing, I'm just going to watch the game and eat,” said Tim Jackson, who is visiting from Richland, Washington.



And if you're rooting for Kansas City, ribs and baked beans may be your meal of choice and is exactly what Jackson ordered to eat.



Student-athlete Jahmere Mitchell says his school San Diego City College has an outdoor event planned for the Super Bowl.



"We are going to the beach, we’re about to have a big projector and everybody's about to come out, and there will be social distancing of course,” Mitchell said.



More San Diegans are finding ways to get creative to catch the cool commercials, halftime shows and every touchdown and play on the field in a safe way.