Don't have $5,000+ to see the game? Visit the 'Super Bowl Experience' for under $50

Visitors will have the chance to take part in special football drills and will be able to see championship trophies and the inside of replica NFL locker rooms.

LOS ANGELES — The NFL’s biggest game is taking place in Los Angeles this year. That provides San Diegans and residents all over Southern California the opportunity to take part in the many festivities surrounding the event without spending thousands on tickets to the actual game.

The NFL is putting on a unique attraction called the “Super Bowl Experience.” The interactive theme park will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will be open to visitors on Saturday, February 5 & Sunday, February 6 then again on Thursday, February 10 – Saturday, February 12.

Adult tickets to the event will cost $20 on February 5 & 6 then will cost $40 on February 10-12. Fans who take Metro to the Los Angeles Convention Center will receive 50% off their general admission ticket at the box office. All military members and their families will also receive 50% off their general admission tickets.

The one-of-a-kind theme park will include a number of fun activities including:

Two-Minute Drill

NFL Training Camp

QB Scramble

Air & Ground Challenges

Field Goal Kick

Extra Point Kick

Hail Mary

40-Yard Dash

Vertical Jump

Combine Obstacle

The theme park will also have a number of very interesting exhibits for football fans. Visitors will be able to check out both the AFC and NFC Championship trophies, the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and they can even walk into a replica NFL locker room.

For those looking to take a day trip to Los Angeles to check out everything the experience has to offer, the NFL has provided a list near the Convention Center that has places to park. Find that list here.

Guests will be required to comply with all LA County COVID-19 health and safety protocols to enter the LA Convention Center. Updated protocols include, but are not limited to, a mandatory mask requirement for indoor mega events for everyone over two years of age regardless of vaccination status. Attendees ages two and up must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative PCR test within 48 hours or negative antigen (rapid) test within 24 hours of entry.