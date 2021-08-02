Takeout orders booming for Super Bowl

Even though people may have stayed home due to the pandemic that didn’t stop them from ordering the food they love on Super Bowl Sunday.

SAN DIEGO — Even though many people stayed home due to the pandemic that didn’t stop them from ordering the food they love on Super Bowl Sunday. Wing shops across San Diego were busy as ever churning out orders Sunday and DoorDash drivers made it all happen. Working on Super Bowl Sunday didn’t damper the spirits of these employees at Epic Wings.

“I’d say it’s pretty busy. We had a lot of people waiting like 45 minutes to an hour, like multiple orders getting picked up. It was really hard keeping them on track but we were able to do it,” said Epic Wings employee, Aisha.

While the staff at Epic Wings prepared the orders, Door Dash drivers were also ready and waiting to deliver food to hungry fans getting ready to watch the Super Bowl.

“It’s been pretty busy, one order after another and it’s pretty good. It’s extra income on the side. Honestly, I’m more of a basketball fan but as long as people get the food they want, I’m pretty happy,” said Boris, a DoorDash driver.

Some drivers told CBS 8 there’s no better day to work than a day like Super Bowl Sunday, especially during the pandemic.

“I used to work at a restaurant and they closed it down. So, I had to find something different. The orders right now, it’s good because a lot of people ordered from home. So, it’s pretty good,” said Roger, a DoorDash driver.

With the Super Bowl being the biggest sporting event of the year, the staff at Epic Wings say even if they have to work, they’re still rooting for their favorite team.

“Born and raised a Chiefs fan so you know, gotta watch it on TV while I’m working so that’s ok,” Aisha said.