A look back at Tom Brady's Super Bowl history

The Bucs' quarterback has six Super Bowl rings, and he's going for number seven right here in Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla — No one knows the Super Bowl quite like Tom Brady.

He has more Super Bowl appearances than any one else. And more wins, too, with six Super Bowl rings under his belt.

The 43-year-old quarterback isn't done, either. He's going for ring number seven at Super Bowl LV, right here in Tampa Bay. But before he makes his 10th appearance at the big game, let's look back at his Super Bowl history.

2002: Super Bowl XXXVI

A relatively unknown Tom Brady led the Patriots to a 20–17 win over the St. Louis Rams at the Louisiana Superdome earning the franchise it's first ever world title. Brady only threw one touchdown pass, eight yards to wide receiver David Patten in the second quarter.

2004: Super Bowl XXXVIII

Brady led New England to it's second Super Bowl title in three years as the team beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29. Tom Brady calmly drove the Patriots into field goal range allowing Adam Vinatieri to kick a game-winning, 41-yard field goal with four seconds remaining.

2005: Super Bowl XXXIX

The Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Jacksonville in Brady's third Super Bowl appearance. Brady's lone touchdown pass was a two-yard throw to Mike Vrabel in the third quarter.

2008: Super Bowl XLII

Brady's first Super Bowl loss came as the New York Giants beat the Patriots 17-14 at the University of Phoenix Stadium, crushing New England's chance at a 19-0 season. Giants' quarterback Eli Manning connected with receiver David Tyree for the infamous "helmet catch."

2012: Super Bowl XLVI

This Patriots-Giants Super Bowl rematch ended in disappointment for Brady yet again as the Giants beat New England 21-17 in Indianapolis. The Patriots were leading 17-15 until the last minute of the fourth quarter, when the giants scored a game-winning touchdown.

2015: Super Bowl XLIX

Brady secured Super Bowl ring number four as he led the Patriots in a 28-24 win against the Seattle Seahawks in Glendale, AZ. New England was trailing by 10 points late in the third quarter until Brady threw touchdown passes to Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman to take the lead.

2017: Super Bowl LI

In one of the greatest comebacks in Super Bowl history, the Patriots came back to win 34-28 against the Atlanta Falcons. New England found themselves trailing 28-3 late in the third quarter when they kicked it into high gear, sending the game into overtime and ultimately emerging victorious.

2018: Super Bowl LII

Brady and the Patriots returned to the Super Bowl in 2018 for a much more disappointing ending. The Philadelphia Eagles beat New England 41-33 in Minneapolis. Brady's 505 yards and three touchdowns weren't enough to bring home another championship.

2019: Super Bowl LIII

Brady found himself back at the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, this time becoming the first player in NFL history to win six Super Bowl rings. He led the Patriots in a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. Though he failed to throw a touchdown pass, he became the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at 41 years old.