No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Baylor canceled, two members of GU test positive for COVID-19

“We’re disappointed to not be able to play one of the most-anticipated games of the season, but we are following the advice of public health officials," the coaches said. "When we decided to play during a pandemic, our priorities were protecting the health and safety of student-athletes and following public health guidelines, and we’re proud of how both programs have held true to those promises. There are much greater issues in this world than not being able to play a basketball game, so we’re going to continue praying for everyone who has been affected by this pandemic.”