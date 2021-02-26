Non-contact school sports can resume for youth athletes in San Diego

CIF San Diego, the organization that governs high school sports in California, is behind the move, the organization issued a schedule late Thursday night.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's been a long time coming, but starting Friday, competitive youth sports can finally resume. Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom issued new guidelines allowing all sports to resume in counties where the case rate is below 14.

But even though our county's case rate is above that, at 15, a judge's recent ruling is allowing athletes in San Diego to get back on the field. But there are still some strict guidelines in place.

As the football team gears up for practice, New 8 spoke with the head coach at Scripps Ranch, Marlo Gardinera, who said his players haven’t been this happy since nearly a year ago.

"We handed out gear yesterday, it was all smiles—they couldn’t stop but today I imagine the energy is going to higher than ever because we’re going to play some football," Gardinera said.

Gardinera is among several local coaches who have been pushing for this change. In fact, he was the main force behind a lawsuit calling on all sports -- indoor and outdoor -- to resume as long as certain safety protocols are in place.

Last week, a judge ruled in his favor saying Friday, all practices and games can resume if those protocols are met.

Keep in mind, while all sports have the go ahead, you may not see some begin just yet until they figure out what their safety plans are. But athletes at Scripps Ranch said they are ready to go.