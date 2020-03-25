CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The training doesn’t stop. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo – that’s another story.

As part of USA’s boxing team, Andrea Medina was gearing up to compete in an Olympic qualifier this week in Argentina, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus.

“The Olympics have been postponed to 2021 but they don’t know the dates,” said Medina.

After several countries began backing out of the event & concerns over the coronavirus began to spread, USA Olympics and the Prime Minister of Japan made the decision to postpone the games.



Leaders said the threat and increased spread of the virus really left them with no choice.

Medina’s father, Juan Medina, owns the gym she trains at in Chula Vista named Bound Boxing Academy.

“As of now, it’s just a matter to see what’s going to happen, we’re taking it day by day everything changes everything, every 24 hours,” Juan Medina told News 8.

Like everyone else, he’s just hoping there is positive news on the horizon and is focused on helping to keep his daughter safe while also continuing to help her pursue her Olympic dreams.

“I see it as I get to work more on stuff I need to work on and my main goal is still there, it’s not gone, it’s still the same goal so I’m still excited. It’s still my goal and I’m ready,” Medina said.

