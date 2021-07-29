Here's all the free stuff US athletes got at the Tokyo Olympics

Wrestler Adeline Gray blessed us with a haul video of all of her cool new Team USA gear.

TOKYO, Japan — If a video from Colorado Olympian and wrestling contender Adeline Gray is any indication, the members of Team USA will never need to go shopping for the Fourth of July ever again.

The Denver native did everyone a solid on Wednesday and posted a 53-minute haul video of all of the awesome free gear that members of Team USA got from the various Olympic sponsors. It includes everything from multiple pairs of shoes to the sweet Opening Ceremonies outfit to a new phone to a tie-dye bucket hat that I didn’t know I needed until this very moment.

Watch her haul video below, and keep scrolling for a recap of some of the piles of USA gear that she and other athletes can now call their own.

Also, cheer Gray on this weekend as she competes in women's freestyle wrestling. The preliminary rounds air at 5 p.m. on Sunday on the Olympic Channel, and the semifinals are at 7 p.m. that same day. If she makes the finals (and she's a favorite to!), it will air at 1:15 p.m. on Monday on the USA Network.

And here is some of the gear ...

To begin, check out this very put together Polo shirt (which is fashionable on days other than the Fourth of July).

These scarves, meanwhile, work during the Fourth of July, at Cheyenne Frontier Days and in most offices that love America.

In addition to clothes, the athletes also got a watch and new phone.

We'll take a brief break and show you the view from Gray's room in the Olympic Village, since it's something most of us will never see.

OK, back to a bunch more Team USA swag.

And finally, we need to unpack the amazing Team USA bucket hat that she got. It's incredible, and should be the uniform for everything, IMHO.