Poway native Kelsey Plum scored five points as the United States defeated the Russian Olympic Committee, 18-15, to win the inaugural Olympic gold medal in women's 3x3 basketball.



The U.S never trailed, and was tied only once, 1-1. Plum scored three points as the U.S. took a 6-1 lead three minutes, 28 seconds into the game at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Japan.



The Americans held their biggest lead, 12-5, with 3:53 left. Russia scored the next four points to cut the deficit to 12-9. Jackie Young made two free throws with 3:07 remaining to end the run. The U.S. led by at least three for the rest of the game.



Stefanie Dolson scored a game-high seven points to lead the Americans, who won eight of nine games, including an 18-16 victory over France in a semifinal earlier Wednesday.



All Russian athletes at the Tokyo Games are competing for the Russian Olympic Committee. A ruling last year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport banned Russia's flag, anthem and team name as punishment for an extensive doping program and cover-ups.



Plum was the tournament's leading scorer, averaging 6.1 points per game, and had the highest shooting percentage on 1-point shots, making 31 of 44 shots, 70%.