Here's the final medal count of the Beijing Winter Olympics

The women led the way for Team USA, picking up most of the medal haul at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — The Beijing Winter Olympics have concluded and it's time to tally up the hardware. Once again, the country that already had the most Winter Games medals all-time came out on top.

The United States is number two on the all-time list for the Winter Games and will keep that status. It was another strong showing for the U.S. and the women of Team USA can brag that they were mostly responsible for the medal haul.

1. Norway

Norway won the most total medals with 37. It also had the most gold medals with 16. Nearly three-quarters of Norway's medals came in biathlon, cross-country, ski jumping or nordic combined.

Norway also had the most medals in men's events with 25.

2. Russian Olympic Committee

ROC finished second overall with 32. It had the most silver with 12 and tied with Canada for the most bronze with 14. And it had the most mixed team event medals with six, including what has become the controversial team figure skating gold due to the positive doping test for Kamila Valieva.

Half of ROCs medals also came from biathlon, cross-country, ski jumping or nordic combined. But it also was strong with six figure skating medals.

Russian athletes were forced to compete as ROC due to the long-running doping scandal involving the country. But unless there are new sanctions in the coming years, Russia will officially be recognized again at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

3. Germany

Germany was third overall with 27 medals. That was mainly on its strength in the sliding sports of bobsled, luge and skeleton where it won 16 medals. Nine of its 12 gold medals were in those sports.

4. Canada

Canada was fourth overall with 26. While 11 medals came from the action sports of snowboard and freestyle skiing, nine more came from short track and long track speedskating.

5. United States

The United States finished with 25 total medals. That's eight gold, ten silver and seven bronze.

The action sports proved best for Team USA with 12 medals in snowboarding and freestyle skiing.

But the U.S. can brag that it showed up on the women's medal podium more than any other country. The Americans won 13 medals in women's-only events, just ahead of the Netherlands with 12.

The U.S. won eight medals in men's events and four in mixed team.

Sweden, Austria and Japan tied for sixth with 18 total medals. Netherlands and Italy both had 17 to round out the top 10.

Host country China was 11th with 15 medals.