Olympic track trials: Sha'Carri Richardson bows out of 200m; Felix in lineup

Allyson Felix has been added to the 200m prelims. If she qualifies for the Olympics there, she'll have a choice to make before Tokyo.

EUGENE, Ore — The Latest on U.S. track and field Olympic trials (all times PDT):

10:30 a.m.

Sha'Carri Richardson is out. Allyson Felix is in.

Start lists for Thursday's 200-meter preliminaries at U.S. track trials include Felix, who has qualified for the Tokyo Games in the 400, but not Richardson, the 100-meter champion who had been qualified for the longer distance but decided not to race.

If Felix were to finish in the top three at 200 meters, she'd have to choose a distance, because the 200 and 400 will overlap on the Olympic schedule.

When asked last week about her prospects for the 200, Felix said “I think I want to have fun with it.”

“As everyone knows, I love the 200. I used to call it my baby. Now that I have a baby, I can't do it anymore,” said the 35-year-old who had a daughter, Camryn, in 2018.

Felix has nine Olympic medals. Her only individual gold came in the 200 in 2012. She also won silvers at the distance in ‘04 and ’08, and a sliver in the 400 in 2016.

With potentially record temperatures about to reach the Pacific Northwest, parts of the U.S. track and field trials are being rescheduled to try to beat the heat.

This weekend's 20-kilometer race walks and the women's 10,000 and men's 5,000-meter finals have all been moved to earlier time slots. The walks will start at 7 a.m. Saturday, two hours before originally scheduled.

The women's 10K is now set for 10 a.m. Saturday and the men's 5K will start at 10 a.m. Sunday. Both those races had originally been scheduled for late afternoon. The forecast high for Eugene on Saturday is 100 (37 Celsius) and for Sunday it is 107 (41 C).

After a two-day break, action at Hayward Field resumes Thursday with finals in the women's shot put and women's steeplechase. In that race, Emma Coburn is seeking her ninth national title and third trip to the Olympics.