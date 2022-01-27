Your guide to San Diego athletes competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

All three athletes competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China call Carlsbad home.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Although San Diego is much more know for sending athletes to the Summer Olympics, the 2022 Winter Olympics will have some athletes from America’s Finest City. From bobsledding to snowboarding, you will absolutely be able to see some of your favorite San Diegans competing including the legendary Shaun White.

According to the roster of Americans heading to Beijing, the three representing the San Diego area hail from Carlsbad.

Snowboarding

Shaun White is known as perhaps the greatest snowboarder to ever live and he grew up right here in Carlsbad. The three-time gold medalist and four-time Olympian went to high school at Carlsbad High School.

Some of his career accomplishments include winning X Games gold 11 times.

White isn’t just an accomplished snowboarder. He has earned five medals in skateboarding and was the first athlete ever to compete and medal in both the Summer and Winter X Games.

Maud is an 18-year-old snowboarder from right here in Carlsbad.

2022 will be her first Olympic Games, but she is no stranger to international competition. Maud finished in second place in the 2018 and 2019 Junior World Championships, she finished in third place in the 2021 Europa Cup and she has five podium finishes in the 2018 and 2019 NorAm Cup.

Maud will be competing against some of the best snowboarders in the world, including Chloe Kim who also resides in California.

She was named to the U.S. Snowboard team as a 14-year-old.

Bobsled

Kaillie Humphries is an Olympic champion who was born, raised and competed for Canada. Humphries switched to represent the United States in 2019 after allegedly experiencing both abuse and harassment while competing with the Canadian team.

Since joining the American team, Humphries has done nothing but win. Some of her wins include the two-woman bobsled titles in both 2020 and 2021. She also took home the gold in the first ever women’s monobob event in 2021.

According to Team USA, they weren’t sure Humphries would be eligible for the 2022 games as she was waiting on her United States citizenship. After receiving it, she had her celebration in San Diego.

Did we miss any Olympians with ties to San Diego? Let us know by sending an email to social@kfmb.com.