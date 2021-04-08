Tokyo Games organizers apologize for country mix-up

The Ukrainian duo of Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk took bronze but were announced at the podium as representing the ROC.

Tokyo Olympics organizers have apologized for introducing Ukrainian athletes as Russians at an artistic swimming medal ceremony.

Tokyo spokesman Masa Tanaka says it was “purely an operational mistake” when he announced the apology at the daily Tokyo Games news conference.

The artistic swimming duet competition was won late Wednesday by the Russian Olympic Committee athletes Svetlana Romashina and Svetlana Kolesnichenko.