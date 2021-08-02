US goalie Alyssa Naeher injured in Olympic semi-final loss to Canada.

The Stratford, Conn. native injured her right leg 20 minutes into the semi-final match. The U.S. lost 1-0.

TOKYO, Japan — Throughout the 2021 Tokyo Games, the U.S. women’s soccer team’s defensive unit has proven to be relentless. However, on Monday morning, a key player suffered an injury in the team’s 1-0 loss to Canada.

Starting goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher of Stratford, injured her right leg and had to be substituted out.

In the 20th minute, Naeher jumped to catch a shot and came down hard on her right leg, which appeared to be hyperextended.

The game was immediately stopped, and trainers attended to the Women's World Cup champion for five minutes while the backup goalie, Adrianna Franch, warmed up.

Like the competitor she is, Naeher gave it everything she had and attempted to continue to play for another four minutes before pointing to the bench and asking to come off in the 29th minute. Franch then took the field, while Naeher was treated again by trainers.

The Connecticut native was a brick wall in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands last week. Naeher made an astounding penalty save during regulation time and then blocked two more in the deciding penalty shoot-out. She is a two-time World Cup champion and was named the 2018 CONCACAF Goalkeeper of the Year.

After the loss to Canada, the U.S. will play for the bronze medal match Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4 a.m. EST against Australia. Canada will play Sweden for the gold medal at 10 p.m. EST

