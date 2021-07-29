'Mr. Phelps, can you sign this?' Young Ryan Murphy had no idea he'd swim on Olympic team with his hero

Ryan Murphy describes his first meeting with the legendary Michael Phelps.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Phelps. The most decorated Olympic athlete of all time.

Just how many medals does this legendary swimmer have? Phelps has earned 28 medals over the years.

Now, meet Ryan Murphy.

Murphy, from the Bolles swim program in Jacksonville, swims four events in Tokyo, which is his second Olympics. He's not quite as decorated as Phelps, but he's won three gold medals in his first Olympics in Rio in 2016.

Murphy is a world record holder in the backstroke.

So now, you have to hear local swimming standout Ryan Murphy tell his personal story about Phelps.

The First Time He Met Michael Phelps...

Thank goodness his family is organized and saved this photo. Murphy says he didn't know what to say when he met Phelps. He wanted his autograph and so, in a shy voice, he sorta said, "Mr. Phelps, can you sign this?"

Fast-forward a decade, and Murphy swims with Phelps in Rio in his last Olympic Race

It's incredible when you think about the odds of this happening. It's Murphy's very first Olympics. He's in Rio to swim individual events in the backstroke, but he's also chosen for a relay team.

Murphy and his teammate are standing around when the gravity of what they've been told dawns on them.

Murphy says, "Dude, we're going to be swimming with Phelps in his last race."

How nervous was Murphy?

"It was more like I'm not going to screw this up for Michael," Murphy says.

The day comes. You can imagine the press coverage.

The swim venue -- packed with fans and reporters and camera crews from all over the world. It is electric.

Murphy says he'll never forget what Phelps said in the ready room.

"And he was like everybody come here. The USA guys huddled around, and we had our arms around each other. And he said, 'You guys deserve to be here.' And that's all he said! I was expecting a bit more. But it worked for me," Murphy remembers.

But there's more.

The relay team wins gold. The place goes bonkers.

Plus, Murphy swam the first leg of the relay and set a world record in backstroke.

What Phelps said to him will be a special memory for Murphy the rest of his life, he says.