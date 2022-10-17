On the search for Padres playoff tickets and watching out for scams

For regular seats, the cheapest we found were in the upper pavilion in Section 322 for $234, and with fees, that’s about $300 each.

SAN DIEGO — As the Padres get ready to face the Phillies, CBS 8 is working for you to see what ticket prices are going for.

“Oh man, we’ve been waiting 24 years for the National League Championship Series and been rooting for them all this time on TV, but I thought I’d catch my luck and see if there are any tickets left here,” said John Koepke, who stopped by the ticket window at Petco, but the box office was closed.

He was looking for tickets to any of the home games in the upcoming series.

“First game, second game, if it comes down to it, the sixth game or the seventh game,” said Koepke.

If you can’t find tickets on the official Padres site, you may want to check back periodically because sometimes they drop available tickets sporadically.

Otherwise, you’ll need to visit resale sites like StubHub or Ticketmaster.

When CBS 8 checked online for Tuesday’s game, StubHub had tickets ranging from $162 for Gallagher Square, the park at the park, all the way up to $6,570 for Section 4, row 1 in the Home Plate Club.

For regular seats, the cheapest we found were in the upper pavilion in Section 322 for $234, and with fees, that’s about $300 each.

CBS 8’s Brian White asked, “Are you ok with ‘park at the park’ or would you like to get seats?” Koepke said, “Seats, yeah, preferably seats, but anything to experience the crowd and the joy of the moment.”

Be careful when buying tickets through third-party resale apps because CBS 8 has received reports of some people being scammed and not actually receiving their tickets after payment has gone through, leaving some people out their money.

Long-time Padres fan, Sherral Bearrs, bought her tickets for last Friday’s game on Craigslist.

“I told the guy, ‘I’m a grandma. I’ve got my grandkids with me,” said Bearrs. “But I would need him to meet me at the police station.’ So, he did, and we did the transaction there, very nice guy," said Bearrs. "It was so much money that I wanted to make sure that I did something safe and that I was going to end up with the tickets and like I said, I knew at the police station nothing crazy was going to happen.”

Looking ahead, it’s important to know that if you opt-in to receiving Padres emails by signing up on their site for the newsletter, you’ll gain access as a Padres Insider, after season ticket holders, to a presale for World Series tickets this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And any remaining postseason tickets will be made available to the public on Thursday at 2 p.m.

In the meantime, Friar Faithful are hoping to see our Padres beat the Phillies this series.

“Go Padres! San Diego believes in you,” said Koepke. “We have fans all over the world cheering you on as well.”