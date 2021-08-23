4-year-old lands potentially record-breaking golden trout

Caroline May Evans landed a two-pound golden trout in Wyoming, according to the International Game Fish Association.

WYOMING, USA — A 4-year-old girl made a potentially record-breaking catch in Wyoming recently.

Caroline May Evans landed a two-pound golden trout, according to the International Game Fish Association. The fish is now up for consideration to set the IGFA Female Smallfry Record for the species.

The Smallfry division is open to kids under the age of 10.

Caroline released the trout back into the water after weighing it and snapping a quick photo.

The adult world record golden trout, weighing in at 11 pounds, was caught in Cooks Lake, Wyoming in 1948.

Native to California, the golden trout can also be found in Idaho, Montana, Utah, Washington, Colorado, and Wyoming.

Congratulations, Caroline!

