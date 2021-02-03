San Diego woman shares harrowing ordeal after a hiking accident left her gravely injured and her boyfriend dead

Saturday marked five months since the tragedy. Physically, Chelsey Klein is almost healed. Emotionally-that's going to take more time.

SAN DIEGO — For the first time, we're hearing from a San Diego woman who survived a horrific fall on Mount Shasta back in September. The hiking accident left her boyfriend, 35-year-old Jeff Sutton dead.

But she wanted to share her story to honor Jeff and help others who may also be struggling.

"It's my story," Chelsey said. A story she hasn't been ready to share until now.

On September 27, 2020, Chelsey and her boyfriend traveled from San Diego to hike Mount Shasta, a challenge the active couple was well prepared for. "That's what we did during COVID. I mean. That's what we did," she said.

The two made it to the top, which sits at nearly 12,000 feet.

On the way up, they encountered dirt and rocks. But, somehow they got off track and faced much different terrain heading back down.

Chelsey said, “The entire mountain was covered in ice, just rock-solid smooth ice." Chelsey said that she and Jeff decided to try and cross the ice to get to a dry area.

So, they put on their equipment. After taking just a couple of steps, Jeff suddenly fell. According to Chelsea, "He has his backup on, everything. His ice ax flew out of his hand and he was just screaming hauling down this mountain."

Chelsey had enough service to reach 911. She was told a search and rescue team would come to rescue them, but it would take four and half hours.

While waiting, she saw Jeff move and watched as he fell again. So, she decided to check on him.

That's when she fell as well. "I remember taking my first step and I remember falling, and I don't remember a thing after that until all of a sudden I heard a helicopter over my head," Chelsey said.

By that time, the sun had already set. Robert Brockly was the rescue-chopper pilot that night.

Robert said, “She was on the north side of the mountain and we came from the south and right when I turned the corner, I thought I saw a light.”

That light was the flashlight on her phone.

Brockly says the dark, windy and treacherous conditions made the rescue extremely difficult, with the rotor blades within 20 feet of hitting the mountain.

Fortunately, he and his crew were able to hoist Chelsey up.

Jeff's body was recovered the next day. Chelsey suffered a broken leg, broken ribs, dislocated shoulder, fractured spine, hypothermia and a concussion. She spent one week in the hospital, five weeks in a wheelchair, and has undergone multiple surgeries.

Despite all that, the 33-year-old is not letting the ordeal define her.

Instead, she's finding reasons to stay positive, in a way, to honor Jeff, who she describes as a Navy veteran, personal trainer, but more importantly, an incredible person.

"Losing Jeff has been extremely difficult, but I know [because] he would say it every day that he just wanted me to be happy," she said.