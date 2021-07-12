A Friar Faithful super fan has transformed his backyard into a miniature Wiffle ball field of dreams.

LAKESIDE, Calif. — There are Padres fans, and then there is Lakeside's Luke Peet. A Friar faithful super fan who has transformed his backyard into a miniature field of dreams. Before the backyard, Luke had to show off the countless mementos and memorabilia in a room he calls, "the clubhouse."

There may not be any wall space left in Luke Peet's clubhouse. Covered from head to toe in baseballs, bobbleheads, jerseys, bats, cards and posters.

"This is where I find a little bit of peace and comfort and solace," he said. "And I watched a lot of Padres games in here, so maybe it's not so much peaceful."

Incredibly, Peet's clubhouse is not even the centerpiece of his Padres pride. That would be outside. Luke served 14 years in the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. When Luke's transition back into civilization proved to be difficult, he kept himself busy and began to build. Soon his Wiffle ball field came to life, nearly every inch covered in Friar fandom.

It's what Peet did with the park that truly makes the difference. Luke used a kid's game to help the kids who may need it the most, hosting tournaments to raise money for charity.

The charity of choice had ties to another Padres superfan, Ryan Cohen. Cohen is not only a well known member of the Friar Faithful but the director of the UC Davis Camp Kesem chapter. Camp Kesem as Ryan explains is, "a free summer camp and year-round support system for kids whose parents have been affected by cancer. It's the single most important thing I've ever done and I care about it more than anything. I absolutely love this organization."

Peet's Park has raised nearly $8,000 to help those children with parents going through such a difficult time.

They have also recruited the help of Padres broadcaster Mark Grant, who played in last year's tournament and will also play this time around.

"I'm just so proud of living in this community for over 30 years," Grant said. "And being a part of it and to see the people that get involved year in and year out. It's amazing how once you do something first of all, how good you feel doing it, but the impact it makes on others."

