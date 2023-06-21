San Diego Padres need your help to advance to the MLB All-Star Game

San Diegans can vote five times a day to send Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr. to the MLB All-Star Game!

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are hoping for a last-minute push from their hometown fans to send several select Padres to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Currently, Xander Bogaerts is in 3rd place among shortstops, Manny Machado is in 5th place among third basemen and Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. are in 5th and 6th place among outfielders.

The first phase of voting for your favorite Padres players ends Thursday, June 22 at 9 a.m. PST, and the final phase of voting begins on Monday, June 26 at 9 a.m. PST for the complete roster.

The top 2 players at each position per league, plus 6 outfielders, will advance.

For the third time in history, the Midsummer Classic is headed to Seattle, according to ESPN.

The game is scheduled to be held on July 11 at T-Mobile Park.

Click here to vote for your San Diego Padres.