'Padres Super Fans' show off impressive memorabilia

Arguably the biggest Padres fans with the largest Padres collections.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — Padres fans have been on the edge of their seats watching the team play in the NLDS but for super fans this week is extra special.

"We've only seen 160 something games this year," said Bob Cordero.

We visited Bob and Patty Cordero's home in Lakeside last year. From Padres bobble heads, baseball cards, an extensive pen collection, don't be shocked if the Cordero's own it.

"My dad worked for the Padres he was a security guard so he got me some really nice balls that were signed by the '69, '70 and '71 team which I cherish," said Patty Cordero.

These San Diego natives now live in Utah but their love for the Padres hasn't wavered.

"People from around here know we're from San Diego and know about our Padres," Patty said. "We enlighten them."

CBS 8 caught up with another super fan.

"I'm never the bragging type per say but you'd be extremely hard pressed to find someone with as many padres hats," said Tim Arzaga.

Arzaga has collected hats for 17 years. He owns 1,800 hats and 1,000 of those are Padres hats.

"I've been collecting. This is my 17th year."

Similar to Patty Cordero's story, Arzaga also grew up as a Padres fan thanks to his dad.

"A big part of my fandom, I carry it because of my father. I lost my father about a year ago from COVID," he said.

His collection is a way to keep his dad's memory alive.

"It's something I carry just a piece of my dad with me. Very, very special," he said.

These super fans are thrilled to see the Padres have their first home game of the series this Friday at 5:37 p.m.