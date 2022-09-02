Planning group for SoFi Stadium in on Sports Arena redevelopment

Legends Development group, the company responsible for SoFi Stadium in LA is apart of the Midway Rising bid for the Midway District redevelopment.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in the Superbowl. Besides Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford, a lot of the attention will be going LA’s 100,000 seat Sofi Stadium.

Legends Global Planning, the group responsible for operations of the stadium has partnered with Midway Rising, one of the 5 groups bidding the City of San Diego for the right to redevelop the Midway District.

All of the bids include new affordable housing, shops, restaurants, green space and a brand-new arena.

"We see it being capable of hosting a wide variety of events, with a 16,000 seat capacity," said Bill Rhoda the president of Legends Global Planning. "It'd be able to play the majority of the touring acts. Basketball, all the different types of sporting events."

Though the 48-acre Midway lot is nowhere near the size of Sofi’s Inglewood’s plot, Rhoda sees some similarities.

Both projects are hoping to form a once unutilized area and build a new development from the ground up, the center piece a state-of-the-art venue, easily accessible by public transportation.

Right now, Midway Rising and the other planning groups who submitted a bid are still in talks with City.

When the Land Use and Housing Commission make a recommendation on what project would be best for the city, San Diegan’s will hope to see the Midway District transformed.