Former Florida Gator, NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell shot, killed in Tampa

He played with Tom Brady and the Patriots in 2006.

Former Florida Gators standout and NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa Saturday night. He was 41.

His mother, Deborah Caldwell, confirmed the news to TMZ Sports on Sunday.

“He was a good person who smiled all of the time,” Caldwell’s mother told TMZ. “He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt of his back and give it to you.”

In a tweet, the Florida Gators said the organization was “deeply saddened by the loss of former Gator WR Reche Caldwell. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

CBS Sports says Caldwell played for the University of Florida Gators for three seasons and won an SEC title in 2000 and the Orange Bowl in 2001 with the team. He was a second-round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. Caldwell played for the NFL for six seasons, playing his best year in 2006 with Tom Brady and the Patriots, according to CBS Sports.

