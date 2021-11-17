As a lifetime runner, Michelle Pinard noticed something was off after a marathon six years ago.

SAN DIEGO — How would you react if the worst day of your life didn't kill you? Just ask Encinitas resident Michelle Pinard. As a lifetime runner, Michelle noticed something was off after a marathon six years ago. "I was kicking myself, I was falling, there was something wrong."

After five years of doctor visits and extensive testing, Michelle finally got an answer. She was diagnosed with cerebellar ataxia, a very rare neurological disease, "Basically, the back of my brain, the cerebellum is shrinking. My cerebellum looks like that of a 90-year-old."

Among the many things that changed in her world with her new diagnosis, Michelle had one of her strongest passions taken away, her ability to run.

The Mayo Clinic describes the symptoms of ataxia as "a lack of muscle control or coordination of voluntary movements, such as walking or picking up objects."

As she realized her world would never be the same, she turned to writing. While journaling to help herself cope, she realized her words may be able to help someone else. From there her book, "When the Worst Day of Your Life didn't Kill You - The Morning After" was born.

"The book is, it's a love story. It's a love story about running. It's a love story about my family, and how they've always been there for me," she said. "And it's also a story about breaking through and getting through to the other side."

Breaking through to the other side is exactly what Michelle did. A friend of Michelle's who works for Challenged Athletes Foundation had her come down to the headquarters, which are located here in San Diego, and from there a new love was found.

"Before I knew it. They're throwing me on this bike, and putting the helmet on me and putting me out in the parking lot and I can ride it," Pinard said.

An adaptive bike that reminded Michelle of an old friend - running. Michelle wasted no time acquainting herself with the recumbent bike. In October Pinard completed the 3-day version of the Million Dollar Challenge which is a 220-mile ride from Santa Barbara to San Diego. Next year Michelle has her eyes set on the full 7-day ride, 640 miles from San Francisco to San Diego.

"Things change in life and it's maybe not necessarily the way you think it's gonna go but you live with it, you move on and great things happen if you just keep going," she said.

You can find Pinard's book on Amazon, Barnes & Nobel.com or on Target.com.