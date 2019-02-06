SAN DIEGO — The two-day San Diego Rock 'N' Roll Marathon series concluded Sunday with a marathon, half-marathon and relay race through Balboa Park. The run started at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Quince Street.

The marathon series's Twitter page announced the half-marathon and marathon winners just before 10:30 a.m.

20,000 racers were expected for Sunday's events.

San Diego police said they would be ramping up the security for this year's marathon after 2018's race was marred by a disruption. A woman later identified as Mona Williams pointed what turned out to be a pellet gun at a police officer during a traffic stop near the finish line. Williams ended up on the top of a downtown parking garage where she eventually threw the gun over the edge and surrendered. The incident forced the marathon to re-route thousands of runners.

