San Diego Legion dominating Major League Rugby opponents this season

The coaches and players say it's a testimony to their off-season preparation and the accountability they have for one another.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Legion are dominating their opponents so far during the 2023 season. Sitting at an impressive 11-1 record, San Diego has earned the right to call themselves the best team in Major League Rugby. The coaches and players say it's a testimony to their off-season preparation and the accountability they have for one another.

"It makes my life easier when they hold each other accountable," head coach Danny Lee preached. "These guys hold themselves to a high standard, and expect a lot from each other, and that's what you see on the field."

The Legion's ultimate goal for the season is to win a championship, and while they still have a few matches left this season, sitting at the top of the standings after 12 games is a step in the right direction.

With 4 games remaining in the season, 2 at home, the team is poised to gain a spot in this season's MLR Championship Series in June.