SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Thursday will mark the beginning of a new era of Padres baseball. There's plenty of new talent on the field to be excited about; but before we get to the team's 50th anniversary season, News 8 wanted to highlight a Friars legend.

News 8 photojournalist Tim Blodgett caught up with Cy Young Award-winner and former Padres pitcher Randy Jones on the eve of Opening Day.

Now that you've seen what Randy is up to these days, check out this News 8 Throwback footage of he and other Padres players moonlighting as spokesmen for local car dealerships in 1978.

