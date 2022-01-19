San Diego groomed Steve Cherundolo named LAFC coach

Steve Cherundolo grew his soccer roots in San Diego before becoming a star on the national stage and now coach in LA.

SAN DIEGO — Steve Cherundolo grew his soccer roots right here in San Diego. He starred at Mt. Carmel High School and quickly became an exceptional player for the La Jolla Nomads Youth Club, back then the San Diego Nomads.

From there Cherundolo put together an illustrious professional career in the German Bundesliga with Hannover 96 where he earned the moniker, 'The Mayor of Hannover' after playing in over 400 matches with the club. That set a Bundesliga record for the most appearances by an American for one club.

Steve also made his mark with the U.S. Men's national team, taking part in three World Cups and eventually being inducted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame. "Being on the field, it's something that's been part of my life forever, it seems. And it's the place where I feel most comfortable."

Now, just up the road from where he learned his love of the game, Cherundolo will coach a Major League Soccer team. In early January he was named the new head coach of LAFC. "It's brilliant. I'm extremely excited. It's been a goal and dream of mine to coach in the MLS for a long, long time."

Cherundolo began his coaching career back in 2014 developing talent in the Hannover youth system and has climbed the ranks to earn his new gig with LAFC. He spent last year in the USL with Las Vegas Lights FC.

LAFC is set to begin their season in late February and that is where Cherundolo will make his MLS coaching debut. "Compared to my feelings and emotions as a player, they will be higher and more but I think I'm at a stage in my life where I can handle it."