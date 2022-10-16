San Diego Wave advances to semifinals after defeating Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego Wave defeated the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in the club’s first-ever home playoff game at Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego Wave went toe-to-toe, coming out on top of the Red Stars 2-1 in a clash in front of the world for a chance at the National Woman Soccer League semifinals.

San Diego Wave FC clinched its spot in the quarterfinals two weeks ago against the Orlando Pride and is the first and only expansion team in league history to make the playoffs in its inaugural season. The team fought back from a two-goal deficit on the road to earn a 2-2 draw and its first-ever playoff berth.

According to the organization, the San Diego fútbol team played in front of a record-shattering crowd of more than 26,215 people.

San Diego is a fútbol town. pic.twitter.com/00z2FA7jvR — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) October 17, 2022