San Diego Wave duo ready to lead charge for USWNT in World Cup

Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma will represent The Wave for team U.S.A.

SAN DIEGO — The United States Women’s National team will take the pitch against Vietnam on July 21 for the first match of the World Cup.

The United States has at least reached the finals in all eight of the Women’s World Cups and hasn’t finished any lower than third; they have also reached the final at each of the last three Women’s World Cups, beating Japan in the 2015 final and the Netherlands in the 2019 final.

This year, they can become the first team to win three straight Women’s World Cups.

Two players from the San Diego Wave will help lead the charge for Team USA. One of those players is co-captain Alex Morgan. Heading into her fourth World Cup, Morgan has some serious credentials.

Morgan is a three-time Olympian and two-time World Cup winner, and Morgan ranks in the top 10 in USWNT history in goals, assists, and multi-goal games.

The other familiar face from the Wave contributing to USA’s quest for gold will be second-year defender Naomi Girma, who is making her first appearance at the World Cup. The poised and consistent defensive player will look to impact the defensive side of things for team U.S.A significantly.