A New Wave: San Diego welcomes NWSL team

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced in June 2021 that San Diego will be home to an NWSL expansion team, set to begin play in Spring 2022.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s newest NWSL team, the San Diego Wave now has themselves a brand new home. It was announced that they will share the brand-new Snapdragon Stadium with the San Diego State Aztecs.

This is just the beginning as well, for the community, for San Diego, and for the younger generation of soccer fanatics that love the game.

“This is going to be huge, this is something that generation after generation is going to enjoy, I am glad to be a part of it,” said New Wave Head Coach Casey Stoney. “ I wanted to be a part of an organization that could match my drive and ambitions and I think this is the perfect place. San Diego has a rich history of soccer.”

Two of the first players to sign with the Wave were two-time world champion and gold medalist Alex Morgan and Former NWSL defender of the year and three-time world champion, Abby Dahlkemper. Both Morgan and Dahlkemper chose to join the Wave, knowing it was going to be an uphill battle first, but their ambitions for the club are to win championships.

“It won't be easy. I know the situation but I want to build something here. I want to be able to bring this city a championship in two or three years.” said Morgan.

Dahlkemper added, “I love this city, and I know we can help build something special here.”