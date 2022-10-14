San Diego Wave in October playoffs

The Wave will host a NWSL Quarterfinal game at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, October 16!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — After their first season in San Diego, the Wave will host a NWSL Quarterfinal game at Snapdragon Stadium on October 16 at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Red Stars! The team finished with a 10-6-6 record which solidified the team in third place in their division.

San Diego Wave FC clinched its spot in the quarterfinals two weeks ago against the Orlando Pride and is the first and only expansion team in league history to make the playoffs in its inaugural season. The team fought back from a two-goal deficit on the road to earn a 2-2 draw and its first-ever playoff berth.

The 2022 NWSL playoffs will feature the top six teams (OL Reign, Portland Thorns, San Diego Wave FC, Houston Dash, KC Current and Chicago Red Stars) with the top two seeds earning a first-round bye to the semifinals.

The semi-finals will take place the weekend of Oct. 22-23 on CBS Sports Network ahead of the Championship game on Oct. 29.

All playoff matches will stream internationally on Twitch.

Wave vs. Red Stars

Snapdragon Stadium

Game begins at 7 p.m. on Sunday

Trolley routes

The MTS Green Line Trolley will be providing direct service to and from Snapdragon Stadium every 15 minutes or earlier on Sunday, MTS said.

Post-event

UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line: 30-minute service

Green Line: Extended 30-minute service, with additional shuttle service as needed

Parking

Fans are encouraged to use MTS’ free park & ride lots throughout the Trolley system, then take the Green Line directly to the Stadium. View the full list of Park & Ride lots on the MTS website.

Hazard Center (Green Line – Lower Level only) 1,500 free spots

Old Town Transit Center (Green Line, UC San Diego Blue Line) 412 free spots

El Cajon Transit Center (Green Line) 469 free spots

Morena/Linda Vista (Green Line) 199 free spots

70th Street (Green Line) 125 Free spots

Balboa Avenue (UC San Diego Blue Line transfer to Green Line at Old Town) 227 free spots

Tecolote Road (UC San Diego Blue Line transfer to Green Line at Old Town) 279 free spots

Nobel Drive (UC San Diego Blue Line transfer to Green Line at Old Town) 289 free spots

Bayfront/E Street Station (UC San Diego Blue Line transfer to Green Line at Old Town) 267 free spots

Tickets

Arrive early and be sure to save your ticket to your mobile wallet prior to arriving at the stadium. All Snapdragon Stadium tickets are digital. This means your phone will be your ticket. For information on how to access your mobile tickets, click here.

No cash is accepted at the stadium and a clear bag policy will be in effect.

