San Diego named host of 2023 NWSL Championship at Snapdragon Stadium

The championship match is scheduled for Nov. 11 starting at 5 p.m. PT on CBS 8.

SAN DIEGO — The National Women’s Soccer League has chosen the San Diego Wave FC as the host for the 2023 NWSL Championship at Snapdragon Stadium.

The championship match is scheduled for Nov. 11 starting at 5 p.m. PT on CBS 8 and marks the first time since 2018 that the championship game will be played in the West.

“We are extremely proud and honored to have been selected to host the 2023 NWSL Championship game,” said San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis. “This gives us another significant opportunity to welcome the world’s game to San Diego, and we could not be prouder of our fans for embracing our club and creating the passionate atmosphere that is giving us the opportunity to bring this event to Snapdragon Stadium.”

The top six teams at the end of the regular season will be featured in the 2023 NWSL playoffs. The top two seeds will earn a first-round bye to the semifinals. Quarterfinals will begin on Oct. 22, and will air across the CBS Sports Network.

“With top-notch facilities, a passionate soccer community and a favorable coastal climate, San Diego sets the perfect stage for our marquee event,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman.

The announcement of the NWSL Championship game in San Diego caps off a historic first year for soccer at Snapdragon Stadium.

Last week, US faced Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final match, bringing thousands of soccer fans Snapdragon Stadium. On July 25, global soccer fans will take over the stadium again to see Manchester United face off against Wrexham for a historic match.

If you'd like to register for priority access to tickets, click here.

Heading out west for the 2023 NWSL Championship 🏖️🌊



📍San Diego



Presented by @budlight — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 19, 2023