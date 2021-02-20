California loosens rules, San Diego outdoor youth competitive sports could resume next Friday

Friday was a big day for youth sports in San Diego. Gov. Newsom released new guidelines and judge ruled in favor of youth sports to start up again in the county.

SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled new guidelines Friday allowing all outside sports to resume next Friday in counties with less than 14 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. According to state and county officials, San Diego County case rate is still above the 14 case threshold but it is trending down.

Regarding those guidelines, Newsom said, “We are now confident with new guidelines published today that we can get youth sports moving again in the state of California. His announcement sent shockwaves throughout the entire state



Marlon Gardinera is the head football coach at Scripps Ranch High School. “After 11 months of no hope, and disappointment and loss, this is the most excited I’ve seen members of my football team since March of 2020,” Gardinera said.

Gardinera has played an active role in a statewide push called Let Them Play,

holding rallies and news conferences asking the governor to ease restrictions on competitive sports.



While these new guidelines are a step in the right direction, rules still apply. For high contact sports such as football, water polo and rugby, players 13 and older must be tested once a week with results available 24 hours before competition.

The state will pay for those tests.

For others sports like baseball, no testing is required, but face coverings and social distancing should "be implemented to the greatest extent possible."