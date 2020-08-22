San Diego's first black female Olympian makes one of a kind donation

Jackie Thompson recently donated the number she wore during the 1972 Olympics to the San Diego History Center.

SAN DIEGO — Jackie Thompson likes to go fast.

“Passing everyone, beating everyone. I just love runnin’ you know,” said Thompson.

Although the great grandmother has slowed down a little, she was once the fastest woman in San Diego.

Thompson grew up in San Diego and attended Lincoln High School. That is when she caught the attention of coach Audrey Patterson, the first African American woman to win an Olympic medal.

After raking in medals from around the country, Thompson made the 1972 Olympic track team. She was the first African-American woman from San Diego to go to the Olympics.

Thompson said, “No one would have thought, a skinny little girl from San Diego could be in the Olympics!”

Thompson placed fifth in her only race, the 200 meter, and was in the Olympic village at the time of the Munich Massacre.

She recounted that day, “when we came home one night, what happened, some people just came in and killed some students, some athletes.”

She retired from competitive running a few years after her Olympic sprint, but Thompson still keeps her news clippings and the number she wore during the Olympic games. Thompson is now donating the number to the San Diego History Center.