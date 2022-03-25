San Diego's waters set for Sailing World Regatta

The Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta Series returns to San Diego's waters for three days of competition.

SAN DIEGO — The waters off of San Diego will be filled with racing sailboats this weekend, as the second stop in the 2022 Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta Series opens. This weekend's regatta will feature three consecutive days of competition, beginning March 25 through March 27.

This week, CBS 8's Jake Garegnani went to the Coronado Yacht Club and hit the water for an up-close look at day one of the races. The first day of the regatta will feature smaller boats, kicking off at 10 a.m. on Friday. The smaller sailboats will race across two racecourses on the South San Diego Bay.

The larger boats will set sail to the ocean of Point Loma on Saturday and Sunday.

Entries in this weekend's regatta include over 100 sailboats from nine states including boats from Mexico.

The Ultimate 20 class, which is referred to as the original sport boat, is also set to return at this year's Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta.

“San Diego has such a unique and vibrant sailing scene, which is why this regatta has been so popular for so long,” said Dave Reed, Sailing World Magazine’s editor in chief.

When the San Diego Regatta concludes on Sunday, March 27, one class-winning competitor will be chosen to compete in the Helly Hansen Sailing World Caribbean Championship in October in the British Virgin Islands.

This year, the Helly Hansen Sailing World Series is travelling to coasts across the United States. The sailboat series is being hosted in, St. Petersburg, Florida, San Diego, Annapolis, Maryland, Chicago, Illinois and Marblehead, Massachusetts.