Record breakers | Scripps Ranch High School wins second State title in three months

SAN DIEGO — For the second time this school year, the Scripps Ranch Falcons have won a state title.

Only a few months ago, in early December, Scripps Ranch took home their first state championship in football with a 31-28 win over Wilcox. Then in March, the Men's basketball team followed it up with a title of their own. It was also the first CIF State Championship for the hoops team.

The Falcons become the first California public school to win a football and basketball state title in the same school year. It is the fourth time in California history a high school has achieved this. The other three all took place at private schools in the Los Angeles area.

There were three players who were a part of both incredible seasons. Quarterback and Falcons big man Jax Leatherwood, forward and wide receiver Dean Paley and senior guard and defensive back Lamont Wilkerson.

"Winning state for basketball really meant a lot for me and my family. I told my grandma that, you know, before she passed I'd go out there and win a state title. I didn't know when I didn't know how and what sport it would be in but I told her I was gonna go win one. The fact that I won two, it just means a lot to me," said Wilkerson.

Wilkerson had a game-high 19 points in the 46-37 championship win over Justin-Siena.

The Falcons turnaround on the hardwood shocked almost everyone outside of their locker room.

Last season, in Block Flint's first year as the varsity head coach, the team went 4-16. A year later Scripps went 26-11 and captured the aforementioned title. "I think it means a lot. These guys gonna be able to come back and see those banners and hopefully, you know, kids will buy into that, look up to it, believe in it and get some more."