Aztecs standout receiver Jesse Matthews talks 2023 NFL draft

Star receiver Jesse Matthews explained why he declared for the upcoming NFL draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — San Diego native and star SDSU Aztecs receiver Jesse Matthews declared for the 2023 NFL draft in December after the Aztecs' 25-23 loss to Middle Tennessee State in the Hawaii bowl.

Matthews walked onto the Aztecs football team from Christian High school, and he is leaving behind a legacy of hard work, as well as becoming one of the best receivers the school has seen in quite some time.

Matthews finished his career with San Diego State ranking eighth all-time in receptions with 174, 13th in receiving yards, and 14th in receiving touchdowns.

Marcus Greaves had the chance to sit down and talk with Matthews about his decision to declare for the NFL draft and what helped him make the decision.

In his announcement via Twitter on Dec. 26, Matthews thanked the people that helped him over the years get to this point. He thanked the coaches, his teammates and his city of San Diego.

Thank you San Diego ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dBG9ur0NJr — Jesse (@jmatthews8321) December 27, 2022