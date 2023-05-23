SDSU Aztecs softball to play in first-ever NCAA Super Regionals

Up Next: SDSU will play at Utah, the No. 15 overall seed, in Salt Lake City, at 7 p.m. PT Friday, May 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — After a dominating performance over the weekend, the San Diego State softball team advanced to the first-ever NCAA Super Regionals in program history and will play against the 15 overall seed Utah next weekend in Salt Lake City.

With a 6-3 win against Liberty on Sunday, the Aztecs won the Los Angeles Regional at Easton Stadium. SDSU went 3-0 in the games to claim the title in a region that included UCLA and Liberty.

The team won an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning their second straight Mountain West Conference Championship.

"I mean, last year was the first time for me so being able to do it back to back is awesome," said Junior Shortstop Jillian Celis. "(It's) just something that we've worked for all year.

Before going 3-0, the team was optimistic with their chances.

"I'm super optimistic," Senior Alexis Otero said. "I think this team can compete. I mean, we lose off a walk-off to UCLA a couple of weekends ago. And so I think we can compete. We're definitely ready to go out there and put some runs on board."

NEXT UP ON FRIDAY: