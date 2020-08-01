San Diego State basketball is once again the hottest ticket in town. Viejas Arena is full and loud because the undefeated and seventh-ranked Aztecs are playing as well as they did during their two Sweet 16 seasons during the last decade, including the one led by Kawhi Leonard.

The San Diego State University Aztecs jumped into the top 10 in this week’s AP poll released on Monday. On Wednesday, they put their #7 ranking and undefeated 15-0 record on the line on the road against Wyoming.

News 8's John Howard talked to the coach and players to see if the guys are feeling pressure with the unbeaten streak and higher ranking.

“We stay grounded and we stay focused,” said Junior Matt Mitchell. “We are going to get every team’s best.”

“Even though we are 15-0, we don’t feel we are playing up to our potential yet.” Coach Brian Dutcher added.

The annual trip to Wyoming comes with the added obstacle of playing at an elevation of over 7,000 feet.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

SDSU is 15-0 overall and 4-0 in the Mountain West Conference. The Aztecs and Auburn are the nation’s only undefeated teams.