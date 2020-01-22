SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University's men's basketball team continued their undefeated streak Tuesday night after beating the Wyoming Cowboys 72-55 before a sold out Viejas Arena crowd.

Malachi Flynn scored 18 points and Yanni Wetzell dominated inside with 14 points for No. 4 San Diego State, which used a suffocating defense to beat Wyoming, matching the best start in school history at 20-0.

The Aztecs are the nation’s only unbeaten team. They equaled the 20-0 start by the 2010-11 team led by Kawhi Leonard.

That team reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history before finishing 34-3. SDSU also matched the longest winning streak in school history.

Jake Hendricks scored 20 for Wyoming, which lost its seventh straight game.

Heading into Tuesday's game, San Diego State was expected to present a tough challenge for Wyoming. Wyoming has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. San Diego State has moved up to No. 4 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Fresno State and Nevada last week.

Over the weekend, San Diego State came out hot in the second half to beat Nevada 68-55. In that game, Malachi Flynn scored 14 points for San Diego State, and Jordan Schakel had 12. Matt Mitchell added 11 points. Jalen Harris, the Mountain West's second-leading scorer, had 16 of his 19 points in the first half for Nevada, which withered offensively in the second half. Jazz Johnson scored 13.