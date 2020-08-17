SDSU to break ground Monday on Mission Valley Campus, Stadium project

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego State University will officially break ground on its Mission Valley project Monday after years of speculation and negotiations with San Diego for the 132-acre property where San Diego Community Credit Union Stadium sits.



The project, which has been in the works legally since San Diego voters approved Measure G in November 2018, closed escrow on Thursday. The groundbreaking event at 10:30 a.m. will be limited in scope due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"This is not the groundbreaking ceremony we had imagined prior to the onset of COVID-19," said a statement from the university. "Instead, out of an abundance of caution, speakers and invited guests are being limited to a smaller group, and we are strictly following public health protocol to ensure full compliance with the County of San Diego public health guidelines."



The San Diego City Council voted unanimously to approve a sale agreement for the city-owned Mission Valley stadium property to SDSU for $86.2 million in late May, bringing more than a year of negotiations nearly to a close.



The university's plan for the SDSU Mission Valley campus includes a 35,000-capacity stadium and innovation district to support SDSU's education, research, entrepreneurial, technology and athletics programs, as well as 86 acres of parks, recreation and open space, approximately 4,600 market-rate and affordable residences, 400 hotel rooms, 95,000 square feet of retail space and enhanced use of the MTS Green Line Stadium trolley station and accommodation of the planned Purple Line.



"We have reached a pivotal milestone moment. SDSU Mission Valley will be a true revitalization of public land in all aspects of the plan," SDSU President Adela de la Torre said. "We are thrilled to take this critical next step toward closing the sale and creating generational opportunities for all San Diegans."



SDSU Mission Valley is set to provide educational opportunities for up to 15,000 additional students and expand the university's economic impact by an estimated $3 billion per year.