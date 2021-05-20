x
DeAndre Yedlin joins San Diego Loyal ownership group

Former Sounder DeAndre Yedlin has joined Landon Donovan in the ownership group of the San Diego Loyal SC of the second-tier United Soccer League's USL Championship.
Credit: AP
Sheffield United's Billy Sharp challenges for the ball with Newcastle's DeAndre Yedlin during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Stu Forster/Pool via AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Galatasaray defender DeAndre Yedlin has joined Landon Donovan in the ownership group of the San Diego Loyal SC of the second-tier United Soccer League's USL Championship.

The 27-year-old Yedlin is a Seattle native who transferred to the Turkish team from Newcastle in January. 

He was on the U.S. roster for the 2014 World Cup and has 62 international appearances. 

The Loyal started play last season with retired U.S. star Donovan, Andrew Vassiliadis and Warren Smith heading the ownership group and Donovan as the manager. 

The Loyal gained attention when they forfeited two matches last season over alleged slurs directed at San Diego players.