DeAndre Yedlin joins San Diego Loyal ownership group

Former Sounder DeAndre Yedlin has joined Landon Donovan in the ownership group of the San Diego Loyal SC of the second-tier United Soccer League's USL Championship.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Galatasaray defender DeAndre Yedlin has joined Landon Donovan in the ownership group of the San Diego Loyal SC of the second-tier United Soccer League's USL Championship.

The 27-year-old Yedlin is a Seattle native who transferred to the Turkish team from Newcastle in January.

He was on the U.S. roster for the 2014 World Cup and has 62 international appearances.

The Loyal started play last season with retired U.S. star Donovan, Andrew Vassiliadis and Warren Smith heading the ownership group and Donovan as the manager.